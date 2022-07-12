No risk of flood in major river basins in next five days: FFWC

Except Teesta, all the major rivers of the country are in falling trend, the FFWC bulletin said, adding all the major rivers of the country may fall in the next 72 hours.
There is no risk of flood in the major river basins of the country in next five days, it added.
Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts during the last 24 hours ending at 9:00am Monday.
A total of 57 mm (millimetre) rainfalls were recorded at Jariajanjail, the FFWC bulletin added.
Significant rainfalls (mm) were recorded during last 24 hours in Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura regions of North-East India, the bulletin added.
A total of 43 mm rainfalls were recorded at Aizwal (India).
Vast swathes of northern and north-eastern parts of Bangladesh were badly affected by devastating flooding on 15 June, which is the worst one since 2004.
Heavy downpour inside Bangladesh and upstream regions of some states of India triggered worst flooding in the country for nearly two decades.
Two northern-eastern districts -- Sunamganj and Sylhet were severely affected by the flood.