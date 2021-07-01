'No shortage of sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Azha'

There will be no shortage of sacrificial animals for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha as 11.9 million (1.19 crore) animals including cows, goats and camels will appear in cattle markets for sale this year, the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) said.

According to the DLS, last year 9.5 million (95 lakhs) animals were sacrificed against an estimation of 11 million (1.1 crore) while 11.9 million (1.19 crore) animals were ready for sale. Since sales were low at the beginning, 2.3 million (23 lakh) animals remained unsold.

According to a report on preparation for sacrificial animals by the fisheries and livestock ministry, as many as 4.54 million (45.47 lakh) cows and buffalos, 7.36 million (73.65 lakh) goats and sheep and 4,765 camels and fat-tailed sheep will be ready for sale this year. Last year, 4.53 million (45.38 lakh) animals were ready for sale.