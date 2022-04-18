None can be compelled to join elections: CEC

The EC is holding the dialogue with different stakeholders ahead of the 12th parliamentary election. As a part of that dialogue, they organised a view exchange meeting today, Monday, where 38 senior journalists were invited.
In the dialogue, the CEC said, “We all have to try our level best to hold a fair and acceptable election. The dialogue the EC is conducting is not meaningless.”
Some journalists opined the crisis of confidence is the main challenge for the EC. So, they will have to bring the people’s trust back. The EC will have to play a proactive role to ensure the participation of all parties in the poll.
Another group of senior journalists, however, said it completely depends on the respective political party whether they will vie the election or not. The EC has nothing to do over the issue.