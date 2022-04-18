None can be compelled to join elections: CEC

The chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Monday said forcing political parties by the election commission (EC) to participate in the election is not possible.

However, it is the duty of the commission to ask all [parties] to joint the elections. If all parties don’t take part in the election, it won’t be competitive and democracy won’t flourish.

The CEC came up with this remark while attending a dialogue with the senior journalists of electronics media.