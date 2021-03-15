Now Spanish insecticide to kill Dhaka mosquitos

Dhaka North City Corporation is going to import larvicide and adulticide from Spanish pharmaceutical company Zotal Laborarorios to tackle the mosquito menace, officials said.

DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam’s private secretary (deputy secretary) Shah Mujahid Uddin told Prothom Alo that the corporation has initiated import of the Zotal-manufactured ‘Deltamethrin 2% ulv’ insecticide.

He said the plant protection unit under the agriculture ministry has approved the import while the state-run Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has provided positive response after examining the insecticide.

The Deltamethrin 2% ulv covers 70 per cent of the anti-mosquito campaign by the Spanish government, Mujahid said. As adulticide, the particular insecticide can be sprayed only with water.

Earlier in August 2019, the IEDCR submitted its report on Deltamethrin solution. According to the report, the insecticide’s biological efficacy is 93.15 per cent and 93.33 per cent effective to kill mosquito. IEDCR applied the insecticide on 2-3 days old Culex mosquitos collected from Mohakhali and Gulshan localities.