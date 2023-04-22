First Eid jamaat held at Baitul Mukarram mosque

The first Eid jamaat has been held in National Mosque Baitul Mukarram.
Mosque’s senior pesh imam Hafez mufti mawlana Mizanur Rahman led the prayer at 7:00am. A total of five Eid jamaats would be held in the mosque till 10:45am.
The next four Jamaats will be held at 8:00 am, 9:00 am, 10:00 am and 10: 45 am respectively, Islamic Foundation said in a press release Tuesday.
Muslims all across the country are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr through festivity and solemnity.
Eid-ul-Fitr is an Arabic word meaning "festival of breaking of the fast", adds BSS.
The festival marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.
Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during the holy month.
On the Eid day morning, usually, Muslim devotees gather at mosques and prayer venues to perform Eid prayers and greet each other.
The festival is celebrated by visiting friends and relatives, hosting food parties and sharing sweets.
The occasion is seen as a time of forgiveness and giving thanks to Allah for helping people to complete their month-long spiritual fasting.
Many Muslims distribute cash and food to the less fortunate ones.