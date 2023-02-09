Nine countries to monitor freedom of press in Bangladesh

These nine countries are members of a global coalition known as Media Freedom Coalition (MFC).
The announcement of the media observation came from a meeting of the coalition held on Thursday, said a press release from the US embassy to Dhaka.
US embassy deputy chief of mission Helen LaFave thanked the attending representatives for launching the MFC's Diplomatic Network Initiative and for their support of press freedom.
Civil society members and journalists attended the launch and described their work related to media freedom.
The attendees discussed the current media landscape and developments related to media freedom in Bangladesh, including the censoring of online news portals and recent cases of harassment and intimidation of journalists.
The MFC is committed to discussing these issues with the media, civil society, government, and other stakeholders to support media freedom in Bangladesh.