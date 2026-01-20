Govt to provide Tk 10m to Osman Hadi’s family to buy flat

The government is providing Tk 10 million to the family of Shaheed Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, to purchase a flat in Dhaka.

The money is being given as a grant to buy a 1,215-square-feet flat in a residential building named “Doyel Tower,” designated for government officials, located in Lalmatia, Dhaka.

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed approved the relevant documents presented by the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance today, Tuesday.