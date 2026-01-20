Govt to provide Tk 10m to Osman Hadi’s family to buy flat
The government is providing Tk 10 million to the family of Shaheed Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, to purchase a flat in Dhaka.
The money is being given as a grant to buy a 1,215-square-feet flat in a residential building named “Doyel Tower,” designated for government officials, located in Lalmatia, Dhaka.
Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed approved the relevant documents presented by the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance today, Tuesday.
When asked, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo today, “Tk 10 million is being provided as a grant to the family of Sharif Osman bin Hadi to purchase a flat. I approved the relevant file today.”
Replying to a query about who would use the flat purchased with government grant funds, the finance adviser said it would be used by his wife and children.
Sources in the Finance Division said that the Ministry of Housing and Public Works recently applied to the Ministry of Finance to provide a grant to Sharif Osman bin Hadi’s family for purchasing a flat.
Following that application, the Finance Division today approved the proposal to provide the grant, subject to verification of the identities of Sharif Osman bin Hadi’s wife and children.
Sharif Osman bin Hadi had announced his intention to contest as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency in the 13th parliamentary election. On 12 December, the day after the schedule for the 13th parliamentary election and referendum was announced, he was shot in the Box Culvert Road area under Paltan model police station in Dhaka.
He was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where surgery was performed, and was later transferred to Evercare Hospital. On 15 December, he was taken to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment. He died at around 9:30 pm on 18 December while undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital. Sharif Osman bin Hadi was the convener of Inqilab Moncho.
Meanwhile, police have said that the prime accused in the murder case of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, former Chhatra League leader Faisal Karim, has fled to India. After Sharif Osman bin Hadi’s death, in a speech to the nation, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said that the state would take responsibility for his wife and children. A one-day state mourning was observed following his death.
Sharif Osman bin Hadi’s brother, Omar bin Hadi, was appointed on a three-year contractual basis as Second Secretary at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on 15 January by the interim government.