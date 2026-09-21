Fuel price hike
Proposal to raise bus fares by 20 paisa per km on long-distance routes, 18 paisa in cities
Due to the increase in fuel prices, bus fares are rising as the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has proposed an increase of 20 paisa per kilometer on long-distance routes and 18 paisa in the capital and other cities.
This proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Road Transport.
According to BRTA sources, the final decision on how much the fare will increase will be made by the Ministry of Road Transport. It will then be published as a gazette notification.
There is a cost analysis committee for determining bus fares. The cost increase due to fuel price hikes is taken into account. However, this time the government has decided not to include other expenses.
Therefore, the fare will only increase corresponding to the rise in fuel prices.
Generally, when the price of fuel oil increases by Tk 1, the bus fare increases by one paisa per kilometer. This time, the price of diesel has increased by Tk 20 per liter.
Relevant sources indicate that a meeting was held today, Monday at the BRTA head office in Banani regarding the fare hike. Leaders of transport owners and workers' organisations were also present.
Earlier, leaders from these organisations met with the Minister of Road Transport and Railways, Sheikh Rabiul Alam, at the ministry to request a fare increase.
A BRTA source present at the meeting stated that a policy decision has been made to increase the bus fare by 20 paisa per kilometer on long-distance routes. A proposal of 18 paisa increase per kilometer has been suggested for city routes. Transport owners have requested that the gazette notification be published by tonight.
Otherwise, due to purchasing fuel at higher prices, transport owners and workers might increase fares on their own, leading to disorder.
Md Saiful Alam, the Secretary-General of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, told Prothom Alo that previously, only the increase in fuel prices was considered for a fare hike. Costs for parts and other things have also increased, which should have been considered for fare hikes.
However, considering people's hardships, they agreed to increase the fare in line with the fuel price increases. He commented that the gazette notification needs to be issued as soon as possible.
Many vehicles, including buses, trucks, covered vans, and human haulers, run on diesel. The government does not set the fare for goods-carrying vehicles or air-conditioned (AC) buses. The fare for AC buses and goods-carrying vehicles is determined by the owners and workers themselves.
On the other hand, the government sets the fares for non-AC buses and city minibuses, but they are often not followed. Furthermore, even when fuel prices drop, fare reductions are not implemented.
Last night, the government increased the price of diesel by Tk 20 per liter, making it Tk 135. Previously, in April, the diesel price was increased by Tk 15 per liter, and then bus fares were raised by 11 paisa per kilometer.
Currently, the bus fare in Dhaka and Chittagong metropolitan areas is Tk 2.53 per kilometer. The minibus fare is Tk 2.42.
On long-distance routes, the fare for a 52-seat bus is Tk 2.23 per kilometer. However, many non-AC buses on long-distance routes have reduced seats to as low as 40 or fewer for comfort, resulting in higher fares. Additionally, tolls for bridges and roads will be added.
A BRTA official involved with the fare proposal, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the proposal to increase by 18 and 20 paisa might be slightly adjusted by the minister and secretary. Ultimately, the finalised fare will be announced through a gazette notification.