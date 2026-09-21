Proposal to raise bus fares by 20 paisa per km on long-distance routes, 18 paisa in cities

Due to the increase in fuel prices, bus fares are rising as the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has proposed an increase of 20 paisa per kilometer on long-distance routes and 18 paisa in the capital and other cities.

This proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Road Transport.

According to BRTA sources, the final decision on how much the fare will increase will be made by the Ministry of Road Transport. It will then be published as a gazette notification.

There is a cost analysis committee for determining bus fares. The cost increase due to fuel price hikes is taken into account. However, this time the government has decided not to include other expenses.

Therefore, the fare will only increase corresponding to the rise in fuel prices.

Generally, when the price of fuel oil increases by Tk 1, the bus fare increases by one paisa per kilometer. This time, the price of diesel has increased by Tk 20 per liter.