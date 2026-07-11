Metro Rail extension to Kamalapur is not far

Md Mohsin Hossain lives in Kazipara, Mirpur, in Dhaka. Once a week, he travels to his hometown in Brahmanbaria. He takes the metro from Kazipara Station to Motijheel Station, then hires a rickshaw for Tk 50 to reach Kamalapur, where he boards either a bus or a train. He follows the same route in reverse when returning home.

Mohsin Hossain told Prothom Alo, "Once the metro rail starts operating up to Kamalapur, I will save both time and money. I am eagerly waiting for the metro service to reach Kamalapur."

Many commuters share his anticipation. The authorities plan to begin metro rail operations between Motijheel and Kamalapur in January next year.

However, the initial operation will be without passengers, as the service will begin on a trial basis. The authorities plan to launch commercial passenger services to Kamalapur three months later, in April.