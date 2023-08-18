Water levels in 55 rivers rise

Water levels at 55 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 52 stations recorded fall, reports BSS.

Among the 109 monitored river stations, two have been registered steady and water level at one river station is flowing below the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said here today.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in falling trend which may continue in next 48 hours, the FFWC bulletin said, adding the Ganges-Padma rivers are in steady state which may fall in the next 48 hours.