How old photos, videos circulating misinformation

Fact checking organisation disMislab on Sunday published a report detailing how old photographs and videos are being circulated online as part of an effort to spread misinformation about ongoing one-point movement of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Researcher Tamara Yesmin of disMislab has written the report.

The report has been rewritten in English for the readers of Prothom Alo English online.

A tendency of sharing old photographs, videos and screengrabs of news reports centring different political rallies and protest processions claiming those as recent incidents is becoming evident. This was also seen over the rallies of de facto opposition BNP and governing Awami League on 28 and 29 July. Both the parties have been sharing old photographs, videos and screengrabs of news reports claiming those as recent. disMislab found at least eight such instances. Even the people involved in critical posts of the government have also been seen sharing such posts.