Victory Day celebrated

The 52nd Victory Day was celebrated on Friday across the country in a befitting manner.

On 16 December 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of the supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women.

On the occasion, president Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar this morning.

The President placed the wreath at the altar of the National Memorial at about 6.32 am followed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After placing the wreaths, the President stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of deep respect to the memories of the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented the state salute on the occasion, as the bugles played the last post.

The president also signed the visitors' book kept on the Memorial premises.

