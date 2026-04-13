Human Rights Commission ‘automatically’ dissolved, outgoing commissioners write open letter

The members of the National Human Rights Commission have resigned following the repeal of an ordinance issued during the interim government regarding the commission. They also wrote an open letter after their resignation.

However, former commission member Nur Khan said that they were not asked to resign by the government. He said they were kept in a state of ambiguity. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that since they had been appointed after the earlier ordinance, they considered resignation appropriate as it was no longer in effect.

Meanwhile, the commission’s secretary, Kudrat-e-Elahi, also said that with the repeal of the ordinance, the previous commission had automatically ceased to exist. However, he added that he had not read the commission members’ open letter.