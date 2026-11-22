HC orders guidelines to restrict social media access for children under 16
The High Court has directed the authorities to formulate and issue mandatory interim guidelines to prevent children under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms.
The court also ordered the immediate formation of an independent committee—comprising cybersecurity specialists, child psychologists, paediatricians, and legal experts—to assess the structural impact of algorithm-driven feeds on minors.
A High Court bench consisting of Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi and Justice Fatema Anwar passed the order, alongside issuing a rule, today, Sunday, following the preliminary hearing of a writ petition.
The directives were issued to the respondents, including the Secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Division and the Chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).
Earlier this month, Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Faisal Dastagir filed the writ petition questioning the failure to formulate a national policy restricting social media access for those under 16.
He appeared in person to argue the petition before the court.
Confirming the order to Prothom Alo, lawyer Faisal Dastagir stated that in the absence of any regulatory policy, minors under the age of 16 are using social media unchecked, which impedes their mental development and growth.
Referring to research that has revealed various health complications among many children, including impaired eyesight, he noted that countries such as Australia and Malaysia already prohibit minors under 16 from using social media.
The public interest litigation was filed primarily highlighting these concerns, he added.
According to Faisal Dastagir, the High Court rule asked why the failure to establish an independent committee to evaluate the structural effects of algorithm-controlled feeds on minors—and the failure to frame a national policy restricting social media use by children under 16—should not be declared beyond lawful authority.