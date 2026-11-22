A High Court bench consisting of Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi and Justice Fatema Anwar passed the order, alongside issuing a rule, today, Sunday, following the preliminary hearing of a writ petition.

The directives were issued to the respondents, including the Secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Division and the Chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Earlier this month, Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Faisal Dastagir filed the writ petition questioning the failure to formulate a national policy restricting social media access for those under 16.

He appeared in person to argue the petition before the court.