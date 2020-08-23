NTV joint chief news editor dies of COVID-19

Abdus Shaheed, joint chief news editor of NTV, a private television channel, died of COVID-19 at a hospital in the city on Sunday. He was 63, reports news agency UNB.

Abdus Shaheed breathed his last around 10:45am at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital, reports NTV.

He left behind wife, one son and a host of relatives to mourn his death.