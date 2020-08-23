NTV joint chief news editor dies of COVID-19

Abdus Shaheed, joint chief news editor of NTV, a private television channel, died of COVID-19 at a hospital in the city on Sunday. He was 63, reports news agency UNB.
Abdus Shaheed breathed his last around 10:45am at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital, reports NTV.
He left behind wife, one son and a host of relatives to mourn his death.
Shaheed tested positive for coronavirus on 25 July and he was admitted to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Hospital on 27 July with respiratory problem.
As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital on 28 July and then shifted to the ICU of the hospital.
Chairman and managing director of NTV Mohammad Mosaddek Ali expressed deep shock at the demise of Abdus Shaheed.