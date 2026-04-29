Prothom Alo’s ‘HHH: Heads Held High’ wins top honour

After the planned and coordinated extremist attack and arson at the Prothom Alo office, the country’s leading news outlet has been recognised for the way it rebounded and presented the events to readers and viewers.

This recognition has come from WAN-IFRA, the world’s largest organisation of news publishers and media executives.

At the WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards South Asia 2026, Prothom Alo won Gold in the Best Marketing Campaign for a News Brand category for its campaign “HHH: Heads Held High”.