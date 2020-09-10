NU teacher terminated for making 'derogatory comments' on PM Hasina

Staff Correspondent

National University's teacher AKM Wahiduzzaman has been suspended for making ‘indecent and objectionable’ comments on prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members.

The university authorities in a press release disclosed this on Thursday.

Advertisement

Jananetri Parishad’s president AB Siddique filed a case against the NU’s assistant professor of Geography department with Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate's court, said the press release.

Wahiduzzaman later surrendered to the court and sought bail at that time.

The university authorities temporarily suspended him after he was sent to jail.

On 2 September, a syndicate meeting of the university permanently terminated Wahiduzzaman from the job following different stages of investigation.

More News

Customs recovers amphetamine powder worth Tk 246.4m, six detained

Customs recovers amphetamine powder worth Tk 246.4m, six detained

Dhaka, Budapest agree on nuclear energy cooperation

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen arranges a joint press briefing with visiting Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto at state guest house Padma in the capital.

30 BNP men sent to jail in subversive activity case

30 BNP men sent to jail in subversive activity case

Coal mines up north, power plants down south

Coal mines up north, power plants down south