NU teacher terminated for making 'derogatory comments' on PM Hasina

Jananetri Parishad’s president AB Siddique filed a case against the NU’s assistant professor of Geography department with Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate's court, said the press release.

Wahiduzzaman later surrendered to the court and sought bail at that time.

The university authorities temporarily suspended him after he was sent to jail.

On 2 September, a syndicate meeting of the university permanently terminated Wahiduzzaman from the job following different stages of investigation.