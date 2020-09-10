NU teacher terminated for making 'derogatory comments' on PM Hasina

National University's teacher AKM Wahiduzzaman has been suspended for making ‘indecent and objectionable’ comments on prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members.
The university authorities in a press release disclosed this on Thursday.
Jananetri Parishad’s president AB Siddique filed a case against the NU’s assistant professor of Geography department with Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate's court, said the press release.
Wahiduzzaman later surrendered to the court and sought bail at that time.
The university authorities temporarily suspended him after he was sent to jail.
On 2 September, a syndicate meeting of the university permanently terminated Wahiduzzaman from the job following different stages of investigation.