'Your son is no more, recite Inna lillah'

Before boarding the plane to South Africa, Fahad was at the airport in Dhaka. He was always cheerful and wanted to go abroad. His two uncles were doing well with their business in South Africa and had improved their living conditions. Fahad also wanted to achieve something similar. To fulfill his son's wishes, his father, Nur Mohammad, spent Tk 900,000 to send Fahad to South Africa through an agent. But Fahad died shortly after reaching Africa.

On 30 January, Mohammad Fahad (18) started his journey from Dhaka to South Africa by plane. He was supposed to fly to Ethiopia and then catch another flight to South Africa via Zimbabwe, but that plan didn't work out.

The agents took him through the jungle from Ethiopia to Zimbabwe and then by road to South Africa, where he arrived on Sunday, 15 February.

On Sunday morning, Fahad's father, Nur Mohammad, 45, received the news that his son had reached South Africa. However, later that night, he got another call with the news of his son's death.