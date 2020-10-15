Nurul-led student body splits, new committee formed by Suhel

They have announced this new committee for organisational reforms, he added.

Asked about the split-up of his organisation, former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque told Prothom Alo: "Apart from APM Suhel, none of them in the committee of the new organisation was in my organisation. And Suhel has already been expelled from the organisation.”

“We think, this has been done to put pressure on us under patronage or instigation of the government. Our fault is to speak out against various irregularities of the government. However, it is the democratic right of everyone to form a new organisation. People will judge which is real and which is fake,” Nurul Haque also told Prothom Alo.