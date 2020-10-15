Nurul-led student body splits, new committee formed by Suhel

The student platform ‘Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad’, led by former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur, has split.
The new committee was announced at a press conference at the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of the National Press Club on Thursday afternoon.
The faction leaders, after announcing the new committee, accused Nurul of playing 'dirty politics with people's emotions' .
The 22-member committee called ‘Sadharan Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad’ is to be led by APM Suhel, who was earlier “expelled” as a joint convener from the Nurul-led organisation.
The faction leaders have also accused Nurul of his arbitrariness in the organisation. Nurul is the joint convener of the student rights movement body.
APM Suhel has been made the convener and Ismail Samrat was announced as the member secretary of the newly formed committee of ‘Sadharan Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad’. Syed Samiul Islam is the joint secretary.
The new committee has 14 joint conveners. They are Aminur Rahman, Jalal Ahmed, Abdur Rahim, Aminul Haque, Riyad Hossain, Md Selim, Shakil Adnan, Nadeem Khan, AKM Rajan Hossain, Saiful Islam, Sazzadur Rahman, Afran Nahid and Jahedul Islam.
Mizanur Rahman, Md Siam and Md Junaid have been made members of the committee while Mohammad Ullah Madhu and Muzammel Miazi are the advisors.
The leaders who have been selected in the committee of the new organisation claimed that they were in different units of Nurul's organisation. But, Nurul says no one was in his organisation except Suhel.
Addressing the press conference, Ismail Samrat accused the organisation of dirty politics, lack of financial transparency, arbitrariness, undemocratic leadership and politicisation of the rape case filed by a Dhaka University student.
They have announced this new committee for organisational reforms, he added.
Asked about the split-up of his organisation, former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque told Prothom Alo: "Apart from APM Suhel, none of them in the committee of the new organisation was in my organisation. And Suhel has already been expelled from the organisation.”
“We think, this has been done to put pressure on us under patronage or instigation of the government. Our fault is to speak out against various irregularities of the government. However, it is the democratic right of everyone to form a new organisation. People will judge which is real and which is fake,” Nurul Haque also told Prothom Alo.