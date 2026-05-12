Trade agreement with US: PM’s adviser favours review, not cancellation

Responding to questions at today’s briefing, Zahed Ur Rahman said, “If you look at the agreement, you will see that there is an option for cancellation. First, it can be terminated with 60 days’ notice. Second, there is another condition within the agreement under which the two countries may amend various provisions through discussion. From my position, I believe we should at least pursue the second option I mentioned — that is, a review. First, we need an official review on our side.”

The adviser further said: “... I have discussed this issue with the Prime Minister. Within the government as well, we are reviewing the agreement. This is a very significant agreement, and we certainly understand what impact its cancellation could have. We also understand the context in which the agreement was signed. But, as I mentioned, we can utilise the provision that allows reconsideration of certain aspects of the agreement. We will first conduct our own preliminary assessment regarding the areas we consider more problematic or potentially harmful to the state. I hope we will then seek to enter negotiations with them accordingly. Cancelling the agreement outright could revive tensions in bilateral relations and the crisis surrounding reciprocal tariffs.”