Dhaka condemns attack on Trump

Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud today said that Bangladesh strongly condemned the attack on former US president Donald Trump at an election rally.

"Our position is very clear. We don't want violence in politics... we have deep concern and we condemn it and we think there should not be any violence in politics," he said.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania
The foreign minister was replying to the reporters in a press conference here at the foreign ministry.

Former US president Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania and was rushed off stage when gunshots were fired.

As the bangs ran out, 78-year-old Trump grimaced and clutched a hand to his right ear, with blood soon visible across his face, AFP reported.

Secret Service agents swarmed onto the podium, surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him roughly off the stage, as Trump raised a fist to the crowd in defiance.

The suspected shooter was confirmed dead, along with one bystander, US media reported.

