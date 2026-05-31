"This police job is a kind of business" - OC withdrawn after audio goes viral
An audio recording of statements made by Mohammad Abul Hashem, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalmakanda police station in Netrokona, has gone viral on social media. The 4-minute and 4-second audio clip, which began circulating yesterday, Saturday, after 8:00 pm, has sparked widespread criticism.
In the recording, Abul Hashem can be heard addressing the police officers of his station, saying, "A police job is one kind of business. We won't cheat one another. We will all live and work together. Suppose I spend two thousand takas; that money isn't from my home, nor is it from my salary. You filed one complaint for one thousand takas and dismissed another for one thousand takas, and that is exactly how I got by. So, I have no risk, no tension, and I am highly relaxed."
In that recording, the OC is further heard saying, "This police job, it is a kind of business. But not everyone is involved in this business. We are actually keeping each other safe. Everyone must coordinate and get along. But you can't exploit the OC to feed yourself. Above all, I won't cheat you. Am I bringing money from home to spend, or am I selling my land to run things for you? Let's make sure everyone can live well. Whoever has a right to something should get it. My constables should get what they deserve; they shouldn't be deprived. I don't like depriving anyone of their rightful due. The Prophet will not intercede for those who usurp others' rights. That is the final word. No one try to be clever. Today's media is very advanced."
However, when asked about this over the phone, Md. Abul Hashem told Prothom Alo, "I don't know how this statement came about. I have never said such things anywhere. Just as you have learned about it now, I also found out through social media. I don't recall saying anything like this anywhere."
Following the circulation of the audio on Facebook, OC Md. Abul Hashem has been withdrawn from the police station. At the same time, the police have formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident.
The District Superintendent of Police (SP), Md. Tarikul Islam, told Prothom Alo this Sunday morning, "As soon as the audio came to our notice, OC Abul Hashem was withdrawn. A three-member investigation committee has been formed, headed by Additional Superintendent of Police (DSB) Hafizul Islam. They have been asked to submit a report within the next five working days. If the allegations are proven, departmental action will be taken against him. Since I am personally never involved in any form of corruption, it will never be possible for anyone under my command to get away with such dishonest ideas."