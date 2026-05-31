"This police job is a kind of business" - OC withdrawn after audio goes viral

In that recording, the OC is further heard saying, "This police job, it is a kind of business. But not everyone is involved in this business. We are actually keeping each other safe. Everyone must coordinate and get along. But you can't exploit the OC to feed yourself. Above all, I won't cheat you. Am I bringing money from home to spend, or am I selling my land to run things for you? Let's make sure everyone can live well. Whoever has a right to something should get it. My constables should get what they deserve; they shouldn't be deprived. I don't like depriving anyone of their rightful due. The Prophet will not intercede for those who usurp others' rights. That is the final word. No one try to be clever. Today's media is very advanced."

However, when asked about this over the phone, Md. Abul Hashem told Prothom Alo, "I don't know how this statement came about. I have never said such things anywhere. Just as you have learned about it now, I also found out through social media. I don't recall saying anything like this anywhere."