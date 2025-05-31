Signs of new fascism being heard: Anu Muhammad

Professor Anu Muhammad, a member of the Committee for Democratic Rights, said that the signs of a new form of fascism are becoming apparent.

“Given the current situation, we are hearing the signals of a new fascism emerging,” he said. “Across society, there are signs of movement from a new fascist force. We must protest against this.”

He made these remarks on Saturday afternoon while speaking at a Citizen Solidarity Rally held in front of the Raju Sculpture at the University of Dhaka.

The rally was organised in protest against the impunity granted to convicted war criminal ATM Azharul Islam, as well as the attacks by Jamaat-Shibir on rallies of the Democratic Student Alliance at Rajshahi University and in Chattogram. The event was organised by the Democratic Student Alliance.

At the rally, Professor Anu Muhammad said that during the mass uprising, there was a hope for change, and the people had envisioned a new political structure. “But in reality,” he said, “the government's role appears indifferent—it hardly feels like they exist. In fact, in some cases, there is evidence of state forces being involved in the attacks and repression.”