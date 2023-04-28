Ziaur Rahman wished to become BaKSAL member: Hasan Mahmud

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud Thursday said the BNP cannot criticise BaKSAL (Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League) as its founder Ziaur Rahman himself applied to become a member of the political platform and later he was made member of the front.

“Even, Zia wrote an article in favour of BaKSAL in a newspaper. Later, Zia was made a member of the political front,” he said while addressing a book publication event at the conference room of the Press Information Department (PID) at the Secretariat in the capital.

The book title is ‘Bangabandhur Ditiyo Biplob o BaKSAL’ (Bangabandhu’s second revolution and BaKSAL) written by Subhash Singha Roy.