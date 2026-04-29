Water levels of 4 rivers above danger mark, flood forecast in 5 districts
Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been occurring across different parts of the country since yesterday, Tuesday. Due to this rainfall, flooding may occur in five districts, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.
Data from the Water Development Board’s agency indicate that flooding has already begun in Moulvibazar and Netrokona among the five districts.
Flooding may occur in the remaining three districts as river water levels there continue to rise. The rainfall is expected to persist for at least another five days, according to forecasts.
Partha Pratim Barua, sub-divisional engineer at the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, told Prothom Alo this morning, Wednesday, that flood conditions may develop in the low-lying areas of Moulvibazar, Netrokona, Sylhet, Habiganj, and Sunamganj districts.
Flooding has already begun in the low-lying areas of Moulvibazar and Netrokona. He said the situation has arisen due to heavy to very heavy rainfall in different parts of the country.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the Meteorological Department forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of all eight divisions of the country over the next 96 hours.
Heavy rainfall began in different parts of the country from last night. Rain has been continuing in the capital since this morning.
According to sources at the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours was recorded in Nikli, Kishoreganj, at 161 millimeters. Additionally, 151 millimeters of rain fell in Bhola and 148 millimeters in Feni.
Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told Prothom Alo today that the rainfall will not occur continuously in any one area; rather, it will take place intermittently across different regions. The rain may continue until 4 May.
Water levels of 4 rivers above danger level
According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, water levels in four rivers in the country are flowing above the danger mark. These rivers are the Bhugai, Kangsha, Manu, Someshwari, and Magra. Among them, except for the Manu, the other rivers flow through Netrokona district.
In addition, water levels of the Surma and Kushiyara rivers have also risen by more than one to one and a half meters, said Partha Pratim Barua, sub-divisional engineer at the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.
He noted that these rivers are relatively small in size, which is why water levels rise rapidly during heavy rainfall.
He added that the flood situation may improve once the rainfall subsides.