Water levels of 4 rivers above danger mark, flood forecast in 5 districts

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been occurring across different parts of the country since yesterday, Tuesday. Due to this rainfall, flooding may occur in five districts, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.

Data from the Water Development Board’s agency indicate that flooding has already begun in Moulvibazar and Netrokona among the five districts.

Flooding may occur in the remaining three districts as river water levels there continue to rise. The rainfall is expected to persist for at least another five days, according to forecasts.