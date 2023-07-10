Hasan: Turning to foreigners with country's internal issues anti-state activities

Hasan Mahmud, the information and broadcasting minister and joint general secretary of Awami League, expressed Sunday that the approach of BNP and Jamaat towards involving foreigners in the country's internal issues is equivalent to engaging in anti-state activities.

“BNP and Jamaat often go to foreigners with internal political issues. It means, they are undermining the people and their strength,” he said while addressing a discussion organised by Bangladesh Union Sadasya Sangstha (BUSS), an organisation of union parishad members at Jatiya Press Club (JPC) in the capital.

JPC general secretary Shyamol Datta and BUSS secretary general M Saiful Islam Moazzem, among others, addressed the meeting with its president Golam Sarwar Milan in the chair.