PM attends dinner hosted by Donald Trump for world leaders
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman on Tuesday attended a dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in honour of world leaders attending the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Heads of state and government of UN member countries and their spouses attended the dinner at the luxury Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York.
Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his spouse Zubaida Rahman attended a breakfast hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in honour of heads of state and government and their spouses.