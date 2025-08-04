No security threat on 5 August, govt on alert: Home adviser
Home Adviser Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said there is no security threat centering 5 August as the government is on alert.
The adviser made this remark while briefing journalists following the meeting of the Core Committee on Law and Order at the conference room of the home ministry at the Secretariat on Monday afternoon.
The information was shared in a press release issued by Faisal Hasan, Director of Public Relations at the Ministry of Home Affairs.
According to the press release, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said, “There is no reason for panic regarding 5 August. By the grace of Almighty Allah and with everyone’s cooperation, all events and programmes will be held peacefully. The government is on alert in this regard. The government must remain vigilant about everything, which is why various meetings are held and cooperation is sought from all concerned.”
When asked by a journalist about special operations by law enforcement agencies, the home adviser responded, “Special operations are ongoing across the country and will continue up to the election. Full efforts are underway to recover weapons that have not yet been retrieved.”
Jahangir Alam Chowdhury added that juvenile delinquency is more prevalent in the Mohammadpur area of the capital. In addition to families, public awareness at the societal level must be increased.
In response to a question about mob violence, the home adviser said that mob violence has decreased compared to before and will gradually decrease further. No leniency is being shown in dealing with mobs.
Present at the briefing were Nasimul Ghani, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Major General Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud, Director General of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party, among others.