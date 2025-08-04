No security threat on 5 August, govt on alert: Home adviser

Home Adviser Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said there is no security threat centering 5 August as the government is on alert.

The adviser made this remark while briefing journalists following the meeting of the Core Committee on Law and Order at the conference room of the home ministry at the Secretariat on Monday afternoon.

The information was shared in a press release issued by Faisal Hasan, Director of Public Relations at the Ministry of Home Affairs.