7-day ultimatum demanding release of Badal Farazi

Despite four years having passed since his sentence ended, Badal Farazi has yet to be released, prompting anger from his relatives.

They have also threatened stronger protests if a clear directive for his release is not issued within the next seven days.

This announcement was made during a human chain in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Monday afternoon.

The programme was held with the slogan “18 years of wrongful conviction, from India to Bangladesh! When will Badal Farazi be free?”

This human chain was organised under the banner of ''People of all walks of life in Bangladesh''.

Badal Farazi's elder sister Aklima Akter, Pavel Babu, co-founder of Protyasha Foundation, and Rahitul Islam, author of the book ''Badaler Karabas'', among others, participated.

Seeking her brother’s release, Badal Farazi’s elder sister Aklima Akter said, "India sent him to Bangladesh under a prisoner exchange agreement because Badal Farazi is innocent. However, the Bangladesh government has not released him. His sentence ended four years ago according to Indian law, yet he has not been freed. My brother is being unjustly detained. When will this inhumanity end?"