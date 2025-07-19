Illegal electric poles endanger forests, elephants

A total of 10,000 electric poles that were once erected to provide connections to thousands of illegal settlements inside forests, have now become a new peril to the forestlands across the country amid the rising deforestation caused by various types of encroachment.

The forest department said grabbing of forestlands has increased as electricity connections to illegal settlements have become easier. On top of that, electricity connections from these poles are being used to stop the movement of extremely endangered elephants in forests.

Twenty six elephants, according to the records of the forest department, have been killed using electric traps since 2026. The forest department conducted a survey in the forest area across Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Dinajpur in 2025, and traced 10,000 electric poles in these areas.