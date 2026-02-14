Peace and order must be maintained at any cost: Tarique Rahman

In the post-13th National Parliamentary Election situation, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has emphasised the utmost importance of maintaining peace and order in the country.

He stated that law and order must be kept under control at any cost, and any kind of violence, reprisal, or provocative actions will not be tolerated.

Tarique Rahman made these remarks during a press conference held at the InterContinental Hotel on Saturday afternoon.

He urged leaders and workers to remain calm and cautious. He mentioned that misunderstandings or tensions might have arisen in some places due to electoral rivalry, but these should not turn into revenge or vindictiveness in any manner.

Tarique Rahman said, "My stance is clear; peace and order must be maintained at any cost. No form of injustice or illegal activities will be tolerated. Irrespective of party affiliation, religion, colour, or differing opinions—no justification will be accepted for the strong attacking the weak."

He further stated that justice will be the ideal. If the rule of law cannot be established, all efforts are bound to be in vain. For the establishment of the rule of law, regardless of being in the ruling party or opposition, or having differing opinions, the law is equal for every Bangladeshi citizen. The law will be executed according to statutory rules.