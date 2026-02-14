Press conference
Peace and order must be maintained at any cost: Tarique Rahman
In the post-13th National Parliamentary Election situation, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has emphasised the utmost importance of maintaining peace and order in the country.
He stated that law and order must be kept under control at any cost, and any kind of violence, reprisal, or provocative actions will not be tolerated.
Tarique Rahman made these remarks during a press conference held at the InterContinental Hotel on Saturday afternoon.
He urged leaders and workers to remain calm and cautious. He mentioned that misunderstandings or tensions might have arisen in some places due to electoral rivalry, but these should not turn into revenge or vindictiveness in any manner.
Tarique Rahman said, "My stance is clear; peace and order must be maintained at any cost. No form of injustice or illegal activities will be tolerated. Irrespective of party affiliation, religion, colour, or differing opinions—no justification will be accepted for the strong attacking the weak."
He further stated that justice will be the ideal. If the rule of law cannot be established, all efforts are bound to be in vain. For the establishment of the rule of law, regardless of being in the ruling party or opposition, or having differing opinions, the law is equal for every Bangladeshi citizen. The law will be executed according to statutory rules.
This was Tarique Rahman's first press conference after securing an overwhelming victory in the election. Senior BNP leaders were present at the crowded press conference with local and foreign journalists. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir delivered the opening speech, and the concluding remarks were given by the party's standing committee member, Nazrul Islam Khan.
Tarique Rahman stated that without the establishment of the rule of law, democracy will not be sustainable.
He mentioned that the law would be equally applicable for the ruling and opposition parties and everyone must remain vigilant to prevent anyone from taking advantage of the post-election situation to create disorder.
Congratulating the citizens for BNP’s victory, Tarique Rahman said, "This victory belongs to Bangladesh. This victory belongs to democracy. This victory is for the people aspiring to democracy. From today, we are all free."
BNP's Chairman further stated, "We are embarking on this journey amidst a broken economy left by fascism, dysfunctional constitutional and statutory institutions, and a fragile law and order situation. With your spontaneous participation, a parliament and government accountable to the people through direct votes is about to be established in the country after more than a decade and a half. Everyone must remain united so that no malevolent force manages to establish fascism in the country or turns the country into a subservient state."
Tarique Rahman congratulated all parties that participated in the election, including Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, and Islamic Andolan Bangladesh.
He appealed to the political parties by saying, "Your thoughts on building the country are also important to us. Our paths and views may differ, but we are united for the country's benefit. I believe national unity is our strength, while division is our weakness."
Tarique Rahman said, "In democratic states and politics, political parties are essentially the beacon of democracy. If both the government and opposition act responsibly from their respective positions, democracy will indeed take an institutional form in the country."
BNP’s Chairman expressed special gratitude to the Election Commission, administration, interim government, and everyone associated with conducting a free, fair, and impartial election, overcoming all doubts for a peaceful election.
Reiterating the commitment to reforming the state, Tarique Rahman said, "BNP presented a blueprint for state reform if entrusted with the public's mandate. In collaboration with other democratic parties and through dialogues across the country, 31-point proposals were drafted. These 31 points were the basis for the party's manifesto. Simultaneously, BNP signed on the July Charter with a few ''Notes of Dissent.'' We are committed to progressively implementing each aspirational promise made to the public."
Remembering the party’s Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman said, "This moment is of great joy not only for the leaders, activists, and supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP at all levels across the country but also for the democracy-loving people of the nation. Amid such a joyous environment, the absence of the uncompromising national leader Begum Khaleda Zia saddens us. She fought relentlessly against fascism in anticipation of such a democratic time when the rights of the people are established in the state and politics. She never compromised with authoritarianism or fascism. She has always remained steadfast and unwavering regarding the interests of the country and its people. We pray to Allah for the forgiveness of the late Khaleda Zia."
Tarique Rahman further stated, "The people of the country have again given the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP, founded by the proclaimer of independence, the mandate to govern the state. The trust and love shown by the public towards BNP must be reciprocated through collective efforts to tirelessly work for the improvement of the people's living standards.
Thanking leaders, activists, and supporters at all levels of the BNP, Tarique Rahman said, "Despite the intense oppression and torture, you did not abandon the streets. You remained unwavering in the struggle for establishing democracy. Now it’s time to build the country. In this journey of rebuilding the country, each of us must play a responsible role. We have celebrated this victory of establishing democracy and people’s rights peacefully and responsibly. In post-election Bangladesh, to ensure no untoward incidents occur anywhere, I urge BNP leaders and activists at every level across the nation to remain calm and vigilant in the face of any provocation."
After his address, Tarique Rahman responded to questions from various domestic and international journalists.