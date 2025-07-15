Independent power plant deals signed during Awami League regime to be reviewed: Salehuddin Ahmed

Besides, there was directive from the Supreme Court (apex court) in this regard, he said.

In line with the court’s directive, the government has approved a proposal to seek legal support and hold necessary discussions regarding the agreements, Salehuddin said.

The High Court declared unconstitutional two sections of the long-debated "Indemnity Act" of the power sector that protected the decisions of the government from legal challenges and gave it sole authority to approve all sorts of plans for the sector.

The HC however condoned the actions already taken in good faith under the two sections of the act to avoid legal complexities.

It also directed the government authorities concerned to immediately take necessary steps to make all the state-owned power plants fully operational in the national interest.