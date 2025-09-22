Army chief leaves for Malaysia
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman left Dhaka on Monday for Malaysia on a four-day official visit to attend the 14th Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference (IPACC)-2025, according to a press release issued by ISPR.
It said that the conference, jointly organised by the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Defence Forces in Kuala Lumpur, will be attended by the army chiefs of the Indo-Pacific region.
They are expected to discuss ways to strengthen friendship and cooperation, exchange views on common challenges, and take coordinated measures to address regional crises.
The visit is expected to further consolidate ties between the armies of Indo-Pacific countries and Bangladesh, and enhance possibilities for mutual cooperation.
The Army Chief is scheduled to return home on 27 September.