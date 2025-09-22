Army chief leaves for Malaysia

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman left Dhaka on Monday for Malaysia on a four-day official visit to attend the 14th Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference (IPACC)-2025, according to a press release issued by ISPR.

It said that the conference, jointly organised by the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Defence Forces in Kuala Lumpur, will be attended by the army chiefs of the Indo-Pacific region.