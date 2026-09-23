US welcomes Bangladesh decision to procure 11 additional Boeing aircraft

US Ambassador in Dhaka Brent T Christensen today welcomed Dhaka’s decision to procure 11 additional Boeing aircraft and congratulated Biman Bangladesh and the US aircraft producer as they are set to seal an agreement finalising the procurement in New York.

“Congratulations to Boeing and Biman on the agreement to purchase 11 more of the world’s best commercial planes,” he said in statement as officials said the deal would signed at 4:15 pm Wednesday in New York, or 2:15 am Thursday in Bangladesh.

The envoy called the development “another win-win for the US-Bangladesh relationship!”