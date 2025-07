Shamim Ahmad, former Chief of Correspondents and City Editor of UNB, passed away on Monday morning.

He was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday following a deterioration of his health conditions, and he breathed his last in the morning.

Shamim Ahmad served as minister (Press) at Bangladesh embassy in Washington, led Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) as president.