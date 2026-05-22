International Day for Biological Diversity
500 mother trees survive in dying forest
Mother trees are disappearing from the natural forests of Cox’s Bazar. These trees were also the source of seeds from which forests expanded. But under pressure from indiscriminate logging, encroachment, and unplanned development, those forests are now dying.
A survey conducted to determine the number of mother trees in the forest areas of Cox’s Bazar Sadar, Ukyhia, Ramu, and Teknaf upazilas found that only 500 mother trees now survive in forest areas under the jurisdiction of the Cox’s Bazar South Forest Division.
Researchers said that the decline of mother trees means forests are becoming orphaned. As a result, the forest’s flora and fauna, as well as biodiversity, face threats, and the forest ecosystem becomes imbalanced.
With support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), non-government organisation Center for Natural Resource Studies (CNRS) conducted the survey on mother trees.
The total forest area under the Cox’s Bazar South Forest Division is 44,174 hectares. Field-level data were collected in 2024 regarding the assessment and conservation of threatened or endangered mother trees for sustainable afforestation and ecosystem restoration. In December last year, CNRS prepared the research report based on the survey data and information.
Mother trees are also known as “forest seed trees.” The research report also mentions several characteristics of mother trees. For example, a mother tree must possess superior genetic traits, a good physical structure, and the capacity to produce abundant seeds so that the new trees born from it become robust. Such trees must be healthy and mature.
The health and vitality of mother trees are also crucial. In order to transfer disease resistance to future trees, mother trees must therefore be free from disease and pests.
The study was supervised by Professor Mohammad Kamal Hossain of the Institute of Forestry and Environmental Sciences at the University of Chittagong. He told Prothom Alo that a mother tree acts as a centre of gravity for the forest. Seeds spread throughout the forest from mother trees, allowing the forest to expand. Various plants grow, and the forest becomes safer for wildlife.
Professor Mohammad Kamal Hossain has been researching the forests of Cox’s Bazar for nearly four decades. Regarding mother trees, he said that there should be at least 8 to 10 mother trees per hectare in a natural forest. In the forests of the Cox’s Bazar South Forest Division, 500 mother trees of 20 species have been identified. These important ancient trees survive at the foothills, homesteads, and paddy fields.
Noting that the health of some of these trees is not good, the veteran professor said that no survey on mother trees had been conducted before. Awareness must be raised to protect the surviving mother trees. Seeds should be collected from them, saplings raised, and afforestation carried out.
Professor Mohammad Kamal Hossain said that these century-old ancient trees are very tall, have straight trunks, and high market value. For this reason, timber traffickers target them. As a result, these trees are disappearing from our forests.
The survey found the tallest mother tree—85.6 meters (281 feet)—in the Khuniapalong area of Dhoapalong Union in Ramu upazila. The shortest tree measured 5.2 meters.
The 20 species of mother trees identified are: Keli Kadam, Bailam, Deowa, Uriyam, Lal Batna, Mashjut, Chikrashi, Kasturi, Jadachua, Dalia Garjan, Sidha Jarul, Dhali Batna, Rakton, Lokkhi Aam, Bashpati, Nali Jam, Civit, Shaila, Shogan, and Bao Patta trees. Among these, Keli Kadam was found the most, with 88 trees. The second-highest number was 74, found for Nali Jam and Deowa trees. The third-highest number was 66, found for Mashjut trees.
The project manager of the research was Rafiqul Islam of the Center for Natural Resource Studies (CNRS). He told Prothom Alo that after conducting research for five months, they arrived at this number of mother trees. The highest number of mother trees was found in Ukhia upazila, while the second-highest number was found in the Teknaf region.
Why mother trees are declining
According to the research report, several natural and human-induced causes are behind the decline of mother trees or native forest tree species in the Cox’s Bazar region. The excessive extraction of timber and other forest resources, along with indiscriminate tree felling, has caused native tree species to disappear at a significant rate. Weak natural regeneration is another reason for the decline in mother trees.
Unplanned development has also shrunk forest land and the natural habitats of trees. Local people are gradually cutting down forest trees and converting the land into vegetable and fruit gardens, which is another reason for the decline in mother trees.
The research report does not specifically mention how many mother trees existed previously in the forests of Cox’s Bazar. However, it provides an idea of the past and present situation of mother trees.
The report states that forest species from which seeds could once be easily collected from mother trees in the Cox’s Bazar South Forest Division are now threatened or endangered in that region. Officials of the Bangladesh Forest Research Institute said that several species are now rare in the region, and collecting seeds from them is becoming increasingly difficult.
Local nursery owners also shared their field-level experiences. They said that the number of mother trees in the forest is gradually declining.
For example, the report mentions the Bailam tree. Although once found abundantly in Cox’s Bazar, the Bailam tree is now on the verge of extinction. Only a very small number of mature mother trees remain in the forest. The survey identified only 11 Bailam trees.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has identified four species in Cox’s Bazar forests—Dhali Garjan, Uri Aam, Lana Achar, and Ora—as low-risk tree species, meaning they are supposed to be found in nature. However, the survey found that the number of surviving trees of these species in Cox’s Bazar forests is now extremely rare. Researchers say that mother trees play a major role in protecting forest biodiversity.
Against this backdrop, International Day for Biological Diversity is being observed today. The theme of this year’s United Nations-declared day is “Acting locally for global impact.” The day is being observed worldwide with the goal of restoring environmental and forest biodiversity through local initiatives.