500 mother trees survive in dying forest

Mother trees are disappearing from the natural forests of Cox’s Bazar. These trees were also the source of seeds from which forests expanded. But under pressure from indiscriminate logging, encroachment, and unplanned development, those forests are now dying.

A survey conducted to determine the number of mother trees in the forest areas of Cox’s Bazar Sadar, Ukyhia, Ramu, and Teknaf upazilas found that only 500 mother trees now survive in forest areas under the jurisdiction of the Cox’s Bazar South Forest Division.

Researchers said that the decline of mother trees means forests are becoming orphaned. As a result, the forest’s flora and fauna, as well as biodiversity, face threats, and the forest ecosystem becomes imbalanced.

With support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), non-government organisation Center for Natural Resource Studies (CNRS) conducted the survey on mother trees.