Red carpet rolled out as PM arrives in Beijing

A red carpet was rolled out as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Beijing from Dalian by a bullet train after participating at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Dalian city of China.

He accompanied by his spouse Zubaida Rahman reached Beijing Chaoyang Railway Station at 5.35pm local time on Wednesday (24 June).

Ms. Sun Meijun, Minister and Secretary of Communist Party of China (CPC) Committee of the General Administration of Customs of China received Tarique Rahman at the railway station.