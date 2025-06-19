Dengue: 284 more cases reported in 24hrs
Two hundred and eighty four more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 6, 926 this year.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 104 in Barishal Division, 39 in Chattogram Division, seven in Khulna Division, four in Mymensingh, 18 in Rajshahi, three in Rangpur, 18 in Dhaka Division, 20 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 35 in Dhaka South City Corporation.
The number of deaths remained at 30, with no new fatalities reported during this period, the DGHS added.
Currently, 793 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.
Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.
According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.