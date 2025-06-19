Dengue: 284 more cases reported in 24hrs

Two hundred and eighty four more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 6, 926 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 104 in Barishal Division, 39 in Chattogram Division, seven in Khulna Division, four in Mymensingh, 18 in Rajshahi, three in Rangpur, 18 in Dhaka Division, 20 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 35 in Dhaka South City Corporation.