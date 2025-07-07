CDDL takes over New Mooring Container Terminal operation
Chattogram Dry Dock Limited (CDDL), an organisation under the control of the Bangladesh Navy, took over the management of the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) early today.
To this end, a six-month management agreement is being signed between the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and Chattogram Dry Dock Limited (CDDL) today.
Confirming the matter, CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruk told journalists that the CPA board approved the move in line with the government's decision.
CDDL took the responsibility early today from Saif Powertec Limited for managing NCT for six months under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM), he said.
He added that although the Navy cannot directly operate the terminal for technical reasons, it will manage NCT activities through CDDL.
He expressed hope that the move would curb irregularities, dismantle port-based syndicates, enhance operational mobility, and boost revenue-marking a historic shift.
He said the Ministry of Shipping informed CPA that CDDL would operate NCT under DPM. Following that, the Navy-run Dry Dock Authorities began taking over the terminal.
Finally, the operation of NCT under 'CDDL' started from midnight on Sunday. In response to a question, he said that the Dry Dock and port staff are performing their duties at all operational points of the port.
"Containers are being loaded, unloaded, and delivered smoothly.
Productivity is satisfactory. Port users expect these operations to be completed quickly and at minimal cost," Omar Faruk added.
NCT, which is equipped with the most modern container handling equipment at the port, has the capacity to handle over 30 containers per hour, while other berths and terminals typically manage 17 to 18 moves per hour. Currently, NCT handles around 1.2 to 1.3 million containers annually.
The terminal had been operated by domestic private firm Saif Powertec Limited for 17 years, until its contract expired on 6 July. The terminal has five jetties. These five jetties can accommodate four ocean-going ships and one inland waterway ship. It is the largest terminal in Bangladesh. Several operations including loading and unloading, transfer and delivery of containers from ships are carried out at this terminal.
Earlier, the interim government had decided not to renew the contract with the current operator, Saif Powertec.
CDDL, located within the Chattogram Port area, is a state-owned ship repair facility operated by the Bangladesh Navy. Formerly under Bangladesh Steel & Engineering Corporation, it was established as a complementary facility to the CPA to meet regular and emergency repair needs of national flag carrier vessels and others calling at the port.
On 23 December, 2015, CDDL was handed over to the Bangladesh Navy.
CPA is the key seaport of Bangladesh handling about 92 per cent of import-export trade of the country. NCT was built at a cost of Tk 7.37 billion with a 1,000-metre-long berth and backup facilities on 65 acres of land to meet the rising demand for containerized maritime trade.
The NCT commenced vessel operation in May 2007. Saif Powertec has been in charge of its management since the construction of the container terminal.