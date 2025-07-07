CDDL takes over New Mooring Container Terminal operation

Chattogram Dry Dock Limited (CDDL), an organisation under the control of the Bangladesh Navy, took over the management of the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) early today.

To this end, a six-month management agreement is being signed between the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and Chattogram Dry Dock Limited (CDDL) today.

Confirming the matter, CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruk told journalists that the CPA board approved the move in line with the government's decision.

CDDL took the responsibility early today from Saif Powertec Limited for managing NCT for six months under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM), he said.

He added that although the Navy cannot directly operate the terminal for technical reasons, it will manage NCT activities through CDDL.