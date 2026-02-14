Press conference
It is now time to build the nation, we must remain united: Tarique Rahman
BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman said now it's time to build the nation and a responsible role must be played.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has held a press conference following their landslide victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Elections.
This post-election press conference started at the ballroom of Hotel Intercontinental in the capital today, Saturday, after 3:30 PM. Tarique Rahman spoke these words there. Journalists from various countries were present at the press conference.
Tarique Rahman said, national unity is our strength, division is weakness. He urged everyone to stay united.
He stated that the victory was celebrated peacefully and urged leaders and workers to remain vigilant.
BNP chiarman noted that everyone must work together in unity to build the nation. He thanked the interim government and the Election Commission for organising fair elections.
After his speech, Tarique Rahman answered questions from journalists.
In last Thursday's election, BNP won 209 out of 297 seats. BNP candidates are leading in the two constituencies (Chattogram-2, 4) where results have been withheld. Their allies have secured 3 seats.
On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami has won 68 seats. The other partners of the 11-party electoral alliance led by Jamaat secured 9 seats. Islami Andolan Bangladesh won 1 seat. Independent candidates have won in 7 constituencies.