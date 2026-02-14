It is now time to build the nation, we must remain united: Tarique Rahman

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman said now it's time to build the nation and a responsible role must be played.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has held a press conference following their landslide victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Elections.

This post-election press conference started at the ballroom of Hotel Intercontinental in the capital today, Saturday, after 3:30 PM. Tarique Rahman spoke these words there. Journalists from various countries were present at the press conference.