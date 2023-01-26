Today, Australia is an outward-looking country, strongly connected to the rest of the world. It is also the most successful multicultural society in the world, a country built on migration. People from over 200 countries, including Bangladesh, have chosen to call Australia home. And, as a multicultural country, Australia has benefited from its belief in diversity, inclusion and tolerance – values we hold dear.

Australia and Bangladesh are old friends, sharing Commonwealth traditions and strong links. Australia is proud to have been one of the first countries to recognise the newly independent nation of Bangladesh, in January 1972. Last year, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries.

Today, I recall with considerable satisfaction that Australia assisted Bangladesh’s admission to the United Nations in December 1971, and with bipartisan support in our parliament. In January 1975, our then prime minister, Gough Whitlam, visited Bangladesh and met his Bangladeshi counterpart, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation.

Our friendship will endure because of its strong and authentic foundation. The only foreigner ever to have received the Bir Protik — one of Bangladesh’s highest awards for bravery — was an Australian citizen, William Ouderland. Ouderland organised and trained the guerrilla fighters of the Mukti Bahini and provided them with food and shelter and medicine.