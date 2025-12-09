People rush to marry off children to corrupt individuals: Finance adviser

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has emphasised the need for social awareness to prevent corruption.

“When we were young, we rarely heard about corruption. We and even our fathers would avoid people involved in corruption. If someone was corrupt, we kept our distance. Even marrying our children into such families was considered inappropriate. But now, people rush to marry their children to those involved in corruption. Corruption doesn’t matter anymore; as long as they have money, that’s enough," he added.

Economic Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed made these remarks while delivering the keynote speech at a discussion meeting organized on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day 2025. The meeting was held today, Tuesday, at the National Theatre Hall of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Segunbagicha, Dhaka. The event, titled “Youth Unity Against Corruption: Building a Pure Future,” was organized by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).