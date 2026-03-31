Women’s Affairs Department
20 child daycare centres in crisis, anxiety among parents
Naznin Akhter leaves her two young children at the daycare centre located in the National Library. She works there as a cataloguer, while her husband is a lawyer. Their six-year-old son and 14-month-old daughter stay at this government-run daycare.
Yesterday (Monday), when Naznin arrived to drop off her children, she learned that a work stoppage had been announced via a WhatsApp group. Unaware of the message, she had already brought her children.
However, the staff eventually withdrew from the strike decision, allowing her to leave her children there.
Speaking at the centre, she expressed concern over the ongoing uncertainty.
The daycare operates under the Women’s Affairs Department’s project titled “Establishment of 20 Child Daycare Centres.” In Dhaka, centres are located at the Public Service Commission Secretariat, Bhumi Bhaban (Land office), Motijheel, Tourism Corporation, Pani Bhaban (Water Development Board office), Lalmatia, Special Branch, Sharak Bhaban, and Somobay Bhaban. Outside Dhaka, centres exist in Ashulia, Gazipur, Tangail, Gopalganj, Naogaon, Gaibandha, Rangpur, Cox’s Bazar, Noakhali, and Chandpur.
Working mothers like Naznin rely on these centres, but the current situation has raised fears of disruption. Alongside uncertainty over the project’s continuation, dissatisfaction has grown due to five months of unpaid salaries and allowances.
Two contracting firms have announced they will stop supplying food from 1 April due to unpaid bills. Many centres operate in rented buildings, and landlords are pressuring authorities over unpaid rent. In Rangpur, a landlord even locked a centre on 28 February, which was later reopened after intervention by the district administration.
Sources say although the project’s duration was extended by one year last July, delays in salary payments and contractor bills have occurred due to a lack of swift action from the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs. Despite allocation of Tk 116.9 million for the extended period, the funds remain unused due to pending approvals.
“I’ve lost sleep!”
Parents at several centres in Dhaka expressed deep concern and demanded a quick resolution.
Tanjila Mostafiz, a working mother, has been keeping her two-and-a-half-year-old child at the library daycare centre for nine months. After seeing the strike notice on WhatsApp Sunday night, she initially didn’t bring her child the next morning and arranged alternative care in Savar. Later, after learning the strike had been withdrawn, her husband brought the child to the centre at noon.
Out of 60 children enrolled, only 15 were present yesterday, as many parents stayed away after seeing the earlier notice.
At the Water Development Board daycare centre, parent Fatematuz Zohra said, “Hearing about salary issues has taken away my peace of mind. What will I do without this centre? Where will I keep my child? It will be very difficult to continue my job.”
Each of the 20 centres has capacity for 60 children aged between 4 months and 6 years. They operate from 8:00 am to 6:30 pm. Monthly fees range from Tk 1,000 to Tk 2,000 based on parents’ income, with subsidy options available. Each centre has 12 staff members, including caregivers, health instructors, and pre-primary teachers.
Five months of unpaid salaries
The project initially began with 11 centres in 2016 but was not implemented until 2018. It was later expanded to 20 centres, with a timeline extending to February 2021, followed by multiple extensions—most recently until June 2026. The project’s total cost is Tk 846.1 million, employing 249 personnel, most of whom are outsourced fourth-grade staff.
At the Bhumi Bhaban daycare centre in Tejgaon, officer Mahia Tasnuva said salaries had been unpaid for eight months since July last year. Three months’ dues were cleared after Eid on 24 March, but she still struggles financially after borrowing to survive.
At the Pani Bhaban centre, teacher Ruma Akter said she lives in a mess in Dhaka and supports her family back in Shariatpur. Delayed salaries have made it difficult to manage expenses.
Staff have already announced work stoppages twice in March demanding payment.
Contractors not paid
Two firms—Dhali Enterprise (15 centres) and Tamanna Trading Corporation (5 centres)—supply food. They are owed over Tk 12.5 million for the past nine months and have announced they will stop supply from 1 April.
Dhali Enterprise manager Murad Hossain said they have been chasing payments for six months but have received nothing.
Recently, the contractors informed the authorities through another letter that they would stop supplying food from 1 April if the outstanding dues are not cleared. Murad Hossain said that their unpaid bills amount to around Tk 8.5 to 9 million.
An official of Tamanna Trading Corporation, Md. Al Mamun, told Prothom Alo that their dues stand at around Tk 3.8 to 4 million. They have also informed the authorities that they will no longer be able to continue food supply.
It has been learned that after the project’s tenure was extended, food is currently being procured based on verbal agreements with the contractors.
The Project Implementation Committee (PIC) recommended extending the contracts, but the Project Steering Committee (PSC), in its February meeting, did not approve the extension. As a result, contractors are continuing supply without receiving payments.
Project Director and Additional Secretary Shabnam Mostari said efforts are underway to resolve the salary and allowance issues. She told Prothom Alo that three months of arrears have already been paid and the remaining dues will be cleared soon.
Discussions are also ongoing to ensure that contractors continue supplying food. There are plans to make the project more sustainable and extend its tenure until 2028.