20 child daycare centres in crisis, anxiety among parents

Naznin Akhter leaves her two young children at the daycare centre located in the National Library. She works there as a cataloguer, while her husband is a lawyer. Their six-year-old son and 14-month-old daughter stay at this government-run daycare.

Yesterday (Monday), when Naznin arrived to drop off her children, she learned that a work stoppage had been announced via a WhatsApp group. Unaware of the message, she had already brought her children.

However, the staff eventually withdrew from the strike decision, allowing her to leave her children there.

Speaking at the centre, she expressed concern over the ongoing uncertainty.

The daycare operates under the Women’s Affairs Department’s project titled “Establishment of 20 Child Daycare Centres.” In Dhaka, centres are located at the Public Service Commission Secretariat, Bhumi Bhaban (Land office), Motijheel, Tourism Corporation, Pani Bhaban (Water Development Board office), Lalmatia, Special Branch, Sharak Bhaban, and Somobay Bhaban. Outside Dhaka, centres exist in Ashulia, Gazipur, Tangail, Gopalganj, Naogaon, Gaibandha, Rangpur, Cox’s Bazar, Noakhali, and Chandpur.