DUCSU launches teacher evaluation at Dhaka University, administration questions its legitimacy

The Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) is now having students evaluate the teaching quality and professionalism of Dhaka University teachers. For this purpose, a website named "DU Evaluation" has been launched to assign ratings to teachers based on student feedback.

However, the university administration has raised questions about this teacher evaluation initiative. According to them, evaluating teachers is not DUCSU's responsibility. The university has its own policies and institutional framework for this purpose.

The website was officially launched on Thursday at 3:00 PM during a press conference held at the DUCSU building. DUCSU leaders stated that through this platform, students will be able to evaluate teachers from their respective departments based on various criteria.

Teacher ratings are already visible on the website. Some have received a full 5 out of 5, while ratings for others have dropped to 1 or 2.