Runa Khan receives “Nature conservation award 2025”

Prokriti O Jibon Foundation and Channel i awarded Runa Khan, founder and executive director of Friendship, with the Nature Conservation Award 2025.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, advisor to the Government of Bangladesh, handed over the award tonight at a ceremony in Dhaka.

Dr Farhina Ahmed, secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and Mukid Majumdar Babu, chairman of Prokriti O Jibon Foundation, were present at the event.

Friendship’s significant contribution for nature conservation and 23 years of work on climate change and sustainable development were highlighted during the ceremony, reports a press release.