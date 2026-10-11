Ex-BCL leader Roton’s body brought home through Benapole
The body of Mahfuzul Haider Chowdhury Roton, former general secretary of banned Chhatra League’s central committee, was handed over to his family through Benapole checkpost on Sunday under tight security.
His body arrived at the checkpost from Kolkata, India, around 11:00 am.
After completing immigration and customs formalities, his elder brother, Nasimul Haider Chowdhury Milton, received the body.
Senior police officials, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the administration were present during the handover.
Security was tightened at Benapole checkpost and along the border from the morning to prevent any untoward incident.
After completing immigration and customs formalities, his elder brother, Nasimul Haider Chowdhury Milton, received the body.
Senior police officials, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the administration were present during the handover.
Security was tightened at Benapole checkpost and along the border from the morning to prevent any untoward incident.