Viral video claims 2023 launch fire at Dhaka’s Sadarghat to be recent

Following a series of recent fire incidents across the country, a video of a launch on fire on the Buriganga River at Dhaka’s Sadarghat has been widely circulated on social media.

The captions accompanying the video claim: “Now a horrific fire at a launch in Dhaka’s Sadarghat, fires seem to have taken over the country.”

Indeed, Bangladesh witnessed several major fires in the last few days.

On Wednesday, 16 people were killed in a blaze that broke out at a garment factory and a chemical warehouse in Shialbari of Dhaka’s Mirpur.