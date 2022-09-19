Police-ruling party men are defendants in 47pc DSA cases

The government passed the DSA on this day (19 September) in 2018 amidst a huge outcry. Journalists, rights activists and people from different backgrounds expressed their apprehension about the law from the very beginning. They feared that the DSA would be misused just like Article 57 of the ICT act. Now they say their fear has come true. The ruling party men have been accused of using this law to muffle dissent alongside harassing the common people.

A report published by the US authorities on the human rights situation in Bangladesh this April said the journalists are paying prices for their reports criticizing the government. Writer Mustaq Ahmed arrested under the DSA died in jail. Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore was released from jail amid serious illness. Photojournalist Abul Kalam, journalists of Khulna Gazette and Dainik Loksamaj were sued under the law.

The report further said that not only news media, but also many people face obstacles in practicing knowledge and culture in Bangladesh due to the law. A case has been filed against Baul singer Rita Dewan under the DSA.

Mostafa Jabbar, the then information and communication technology minister, tabled the law in National Parliament. Jabbar, now post and telecommunication minister, told Prothom Alo that the misuse of the law took place at the individual level in 95 per cent of cases. Sometimes due to the failure of law enforcers to understand or investigate properly, sometimes for other reasons the law has been misused. Although meant to punish offenders, the law has sometimes been used to victimize innocent people.

The minister said he expressed regret for such instances but added that there would not have even an ‘iota’ of digital security of the state if this law was not in place.