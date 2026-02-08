I served in commissions, but wasn’t part of govt: Badiul Alam Majumdar

He made the remarks on Sunday morning at the launch of a report titled “From Commitment to Implementation: Political Inclusion and Democratic Accountability”, held at a hotel in the capital. The event was organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS).

Badiul Alam Majumdar said that at times an impression is created suggesting that he was part of the government. He recounted that a journalist had informed him over the phone that he had been appointed to the Electoral System Reform Commission. Prior to that, he said, he had not even spoken with the chief adviser of the interim government.

“I was not part of the government,” he said, adding that his opinion had not been sought before the responsibility was assigned.

At this point, someone from the audience remarked, “That sounds discourteous.”