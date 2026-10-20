Additional DIG relieved of duties after police detain 85 in raid on his house

Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdullah Al Zahir has been relieved of his duties after police raided a house owned by him in the Vatara police station area of the capital, seized various drugs and detained 85 people.

Abdullah Al Zahir was working in the Maintenance and Repair section of Police Headquarters. He has been withdrawn from that post and attached to Police Headquarters.

The information was announced in an office order signed by Mohammad Sharif Uddin, additional DIG (Confidential) at Police Headquarters, on Tuesday afternoon.